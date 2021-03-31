E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes Discusses Hate Against AAPI Community & How You Can Help

Watch : Stop Asian Hate: Stars Denounce Atlanta Murders & AAPI Hate Crimes

A candid conversation.

On Wednesday, March 31's all-new Just the Sip, E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes opened up to host Justin Sylvester about how the March 16 spa shooting in Atlanta, which took the lives of six Asian women and two others, and other hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community have affected her and the world at large. Per Lim Rhodes, the fatal incident that occurred earlier this month has made many realize that the hate the AAPI community has faced is more than "a minor bullying thing."

Like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, The Rundown host shared that the six women who passed due to the shooting "did not die in vain."

"I think it opened a lot of eyes where people were thinking, 'Oh this Asian hate thing is maybe just like a minor bullying thing. Like no one's actually being attacked. This is not a hate crime, this is not a racially charged crime,'" she stated. "And it's like, OK, it one hundred percent is. And I think that people on both sides can finally wake up and say, 'OK, we have a problem here.'"