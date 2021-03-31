How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards on TV and Online

Movie buffs rejoice: The Screen Actors Guild Awards is here!
Ahead of the 2021 Oscars, film and TV lovers can tune in to see which of their favorite shows and movies will take home SAG Awards at the 2021 ceremony.
The one-hour, pre-taped television ceremony will honor some of the most moving and impactful performances during the past year. And the winners will be publicly announced on Sunday, April 4.
According to Variety, the nominees for each category will convene in a small Zoom meeting a few days before the show. The winner will be announced and give their speech to the intimate group of fellow nominees for a pre-taped segment.
So, will Anya Taylor-Joy win for The Queen's Gambit? Will Regé-Jean Page take home a much-deserved trophy for Bridgerton? Is the final season of Schitt's Creek going to sweep yet another award show?
If you desperately need the answers to these questions, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the special at home.
Who is hosting the SAG Awards?
There is no host this year.
When are the 2021 SAG Awards and how can I watch?
The show will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT for one hour. The channels are also offered on multiple streaming sites, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and TVision.
The SAG Awards will also include a pre-show with Grey's Anatomy actor Jason George and The Big Chill actress JoBeth Williams revealing the winners of the stunt prizes. Watch the pre-show online with TNT and the Screen Actors Guild one hour prior.
Who are the nominees?
Ahead of the Oscars, a key category will be the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The nominees are: Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, One Night In Miami… and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
As for the individual film awards, Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) are nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
In the gents' category, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Steven Yeun (Minari) are up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
But if you're more of a TV fan than a movie person, you likely wanna know who will win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Will it be Dead to Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt's Creek or Ted Lasso?
On the drama side of things, Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and Ozark are nominated this year in the respective category.
Which celebs will be involved with the presentation?
The full list of stars participating in the show includes Sterling K. Brown, Dan Levy, Jason Sudeikis, Lily Collins, Cynthia Erivo, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren and more.
See all the nominees here.