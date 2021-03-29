Amy Schumer's Coronavirus Vaccine Appointment Featured Her "Fanciest Dress" and a NSFW Joke

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Forget the red carpets! Amy Schumer wore her "fanciest dress" to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on March 28 to share photos and videos of herself getting the vaccination.

The I Feel Pretty star donned a sparkly gold ensemble with cut-outs in the sleeves to receive the shot and encouraged her followers to do the same.

"If you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pick [sic] of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite [sic] or nicest dress. Use #downtogown," she wrote, noting that Guy Oseary will donate $5 for each suit or dress post to pencils4kids.org.

As her husband, Chris Fischer, drove her to the vaccination center in New York, Schumer rocked out to music—telling her fans, "This is my, ‘Going to get the vaccine' energy."

Once they arrived, Schumer sat in a chair while a healthcare worker gave her the vaccine. As she later joked, "I'm like, 'Shoot it in my p---y.'"

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone working at the vaccination site. "Thank you heroes," she wrote in her Instagram post. "You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site."