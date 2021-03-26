Why Seth Rogen Has "No Hard Feelings" With Emma Watson After She Walked Off This Is the End Set

When Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's This Is the End came out in 2013, there were rumors that Emma Watson stormed off the set after refusing to appear in a particularly graphic scene.
Said scene portrayed Danny McBride as a cannibal, while Channing Tatum played his leather-clad and leashed sexual servant. For obvious reasons, Emma wasn't entirely comfortable participating in that moment.
Now, more than seven years later, the Knocked Up actor confirmed to GQ this did indeed happen, but it wasn't as dramatic as it sounds. He explained, "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."
"But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship," the 38-year-old actors continued. "She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."
Moreover, Seth is willing to admit when he may have missed the mark, adding, "She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."
Funnily enough, the actor, who recently brought his cannabis brand Houseplant to the United States, revealed that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, watched the Harry Potter movies for the first time during the pandemic. He said they'd "never seen them" and began watching the films in their movie club, which Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves have joined. He casually shared, "Honestly... it's the best part of my week."
The screenwriter tells these outlandish stories in his upcoming book Yearbook, a collection of essays from Seth's 38 years on this earth.
One such memory he writes about is the time Snoop Dogg wrote a rap song for This Is the End. As Seth puts it, the rapper had six scantily-clad women dance around him as he wrote a verse on his Blackberry, and though this sounds fake, Seth said, "It is zero percent embellished."