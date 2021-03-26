Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Explosive Tell-All

Watch : Prince Harry Speaks to Prince William for First Time Since Tell-All

Prince Albert II of Monaco is weighing in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

His Highness gave his reaction during a March 25 interview with BBC World News. "It's very difficult to be in someone's place," he told correspondent Yalda Hakim. "I can understand that the pressures that they were under, but I think this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family and doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. So, it did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions."

When asked if he had any advice for the Duke of Sussex with his new life, the son of the late Princess Grace (née Kelly) and Prince Rainier III noted he wished him the best. "But it's a difficult world out there," he continued, "and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices."