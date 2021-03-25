Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

Watch : Inside Megan Fox & MGK's Double Date With Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun

Fitness influencer Sommer Ray has a bone to pick with Machine Gun Kelly.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the 24-year-old model claimed the musician, née Colson Baker, "kinda cheated" on her with his co-star Megan Fox.

"If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico," she said, adding that he was filming the movie Switchblade Grass with the Jennifer's Body actress at the time. "I waited in the hotel the whole time when he's filming with her and I'm not really thinking anything of it."

She continued, "I thought she was older and like had kids and was married and stuff."

Last May, a source told E! News, "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while."

When they returned home from Puerto Rico, Sommer says she became convinced Colson and Megan were having an affair after he didn't let her visit the set of his "Bloody Valentine" music video. She recalled, "I asked him why he didn't invite me to the music video and he said COVID restrictions. And then that music video came out and I was like, 'Oh.'"