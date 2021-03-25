Watch Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Hilarious Blooper Reel for Their Safely Ad

Watch : Watch Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner's Hilarious Ad Bloopers

Will someone give Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner their own show already?

Teigen may have quit Twitter, but she continues to showcase her sense of humor elsewhere. The model, TV personality and influencer and longtime friend Jenner both brought the laughs while filming ads for their new plant-based home cleaning and self-care product line, Safely. Don't believe us? Just watch the blooper video shared exclusively with E! News.

In the original ad, Teigen presents ideas to Jenner, who expresses her feelings about them using a rubber hand mounted on a stick.

"So here's what I know," the model says in the ad. "To launch a real business, you need three things. One, a kick-ass product. Check. Two, a big celebrity endorsement. Check! And three, a catchy jingle. And, I gotta say, I just so happen to know one of the greatest entertainers of our time. I know this person intimately, inside and out. It's Kris Jenner."

On Thursday, March 25, Teigen and Jenner launched Safety, in partnership with Emma Grede, co-founder of Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel brand. The line includes products such as hand sanitizer, hand soap and laundry detergent.