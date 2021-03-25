Watch Todd Chrisley Receive a Surprise Phone Call From Estranged Son Kyle

Watch : Todd Chrisley Defends Biracial Granddaughter From Critic

An unexpected call.

In this clip from tonight, March 25's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley receives a surprise phone call from his oldest son, Kyle. As E! News readers well know, Todd's relationship with Kyle has been complicated over the years due to the latter's mental health and addiction struggles. This resulted in Todd gaining custody over Kyle's daughter, Chloe.

Yet, as the sneak peek teases below, Todd and Kyle may be heading toward a better place. While in the car with wife Julie Chrisley, Todd gets a call from Kyle, who is looking to catch up with his father.

"Hey, this is Kyle," the oldest Chrisley son states over the phone. "I just wanted to reach out because I'd really like to see you."

"Well, I would like that as well," Todd responds. "Can I call you back when I get out of the car?"

After Kyle reveals that's fine with him, Todd makes sure to tell his son that he loves him. Kyle says back, "Love you."