Taylor Swift Teamed Up With This Star for Unreleased Fearless Song "You All Over Me"

Remember how Taylor Swift said she's dropping six never-before-released songs "from the vault?" Well, the first one is just hours away from hitting your ears—and you may recognize another voice, too.

As Swifties await her re-recorded Fearless album, the Grammy winner gave fans the updated version of "Love Story" in February and now, they're about to hear something completely brand new.

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," she revealed in a March 24 Instagram post. "One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists."

Those artists include the one and only Maren Morris. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!!" Swift revealed. "Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it."