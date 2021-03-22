Meghan McCain Apologizes for Comments That Aided Donald Trump's "Racist Rhetoric" Toward Asian Americans

Watch : Stop Asian Hate: Stars Denounce Atlanta Murders & AAPI Hate Crimes

Meghan McCain is taking ownership of her actions.

On Monday, March 22, The View co-host acknowledged she previously supported President Donald Trump referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus," but now she sees the error in her ways.

In a statement to E! News, she said, "I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda."

John Oliver recently criticized the daughter of late Senator John McCain on HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In a segment discussing the rise in anti-Asian hate incidents, Oliver discussed a March 2020 clip of The View, in which McCain explained why she thought it was permissible for Trump to use the inflammatory phrase to describe the virus.

At the time, she said, "I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected. I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan."