Sandra Oh Delivers Powerful Speech at Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Sandra Oh is speaking up and speaking out for the Asian community.

The Killing Eve actress delivered a powerful speech during a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 20.

"Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you," the Grey's Anatomy star began, per a video captured and shared on Twitter by Tribune-Review's Kristina Serafini. "Thank you, all the organizers for organizing this. Just to give us an opportunity to be together and stand together and feel each other."

"For many of us in our communities," Sandra continued, "this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen...One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through and get through our fear is to reach out to our communities."