Steve Harvey Reveals How Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan Compares to Her Exes

Steve Harvey wouldn't be a regular dad if he didn't give daughter Lori Harvey a hard time about her exes.
The 64-year-old Family Feud host appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode. During the visit, Steve shared his thoughts about Lori's current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.
"You know, I have tried not to like him," Steve quipped to Ellen DeGeneres, as seen in preview footage. "I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. 'Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to."
Steve did not specify which of Lori's exes weren't his favorites, or why he didn't think as highly of these previous suitors. Lori, 24, was with rapper Future in 2019, and was rumored to have dated Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son Justin Combs in 2018.
The tough-to-please papa went on to tell Ellen that he has spent plenty of time bonding with the 34-year-old Just Mercy star, and he has yet to notice any flaws.
"This guy is such a good guy, man," the comedian continued. "He is one of the nicest guys, man. I've met his father. I've set up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothin' wrong with him. Between me and you, I'm hoping this lasts 'cause this is a really, really good guy, man. I can't whoop him. Most guys, I say I can jump on 'em and take 'em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whoopin' in the making. So I'm just hoping they make it."
Ellen similarly shared her praise for Michael and then said she expected him to be in Steve's life "for a while." At this, Steve comedically replied with a sigh and said, "Oh, god, let's hope so."
Here's hoping Steve gets his wish and will have plenty of time to develop this adorable bromance.