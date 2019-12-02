Who says you can't find a new man before the new year begins?!

Lori Harvey is sparking romance rumors with Future after the pair was spotted on vacation together in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Over the weekend, Future shared a photo of Lori on his Instagram Stories that read, "Flawless. Tap for details." The rapper also shared a clip of himself driving in a car while scanning over to show Lori by his side. Hmmm!

If that wasn't enough, social media users immediately remembered when Future celebrated his birthday last month. Guess who was by his side? Lori!

Once the romance rumors began to spread, the Internet worked its magic and pulled up a clip from The Steve Harvey Show where Lori's mom Marjorie Elaine Harvey shared some advice about dating.