Chester Bennington's Wife Honors Late Linkin Park Star on His 45th Birthday

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Talinda Bennington paid tribute to her late husband Chester Bennington in honor of what would have been the Linkin Park singer's 45th birthday.

In a March 20 Instagram post, Talinda—who married Chester in 2006 and shares three children with him—wrote an emotional message to Chester and shared a video of her late husband dancing with their son Tyler, now 15.

"Happy Birthday," she began the post. "You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today....Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever."

Chester, who spoke candidly about his battle with mental illness and depression, died by suicide in July of 2017. His death shook the rock community, especially as it came on the birthday of Chester's close friend, Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide just two months prior.