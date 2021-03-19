Why Rachel Lindsay Thinks "Toxic" Bachelor Fans Will Be the "Demise of the Show"

Watch : Rachel Lindsay Slams Matt James' Conversation With Absentee Dad

Rachel Lindsay doesn't think disgraced Bachelor host Chris Harrison will be the reason the dating show goes down in flames. Nor does she think it will be controversial contestants with troublesome pasts.

No, the former Bachelorette star revealed this week that she predicts the franchise's "very toxic" fanbase will be the final nail in The Bachelor coffin.

Rachel slammed "vile" fans and gave viewers a stern warning during her Higher Learning podcast on Friday, March 19.

"It's wild out there, y'all. It's so toxic. Bachelor Nation, y'all are gonna be the reason this show doesn't exist anymore ‘cause you're so damn toxic," she said while speaking with co-host Van Lathan. "You're gonna be the demise of the show and the reason it's taken down."

Rachel called them out for how they've been targeting Bachelor hunk Matt James after he broke up with finalist Rachael Kirkconnell, following the scandal regarding her 2018 Old South photos. She claimed of a group of Facebook users, "All they did was bash Matt."