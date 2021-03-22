KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Benefit Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Mar 22, 2021 11:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from PÜR, Benefit Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics and Lancôme.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Overnight Beauty Products You Can (and Should) Sleep In

PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer

This easy-to-apply product from PÜR can be used as a foundation and a concealer. You can hide dark spots and imperfections while protecting your skin from environmental stressors with this long-wearing foundation/concealer.

$36
$18
Ulta

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

 

Sunday Riley's Mini Power Couple Kit includes the brand's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil. Good Genes exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells to produce smooth, clear skin. The Luna Sleeping oil reduces the appearance of wrinkles and pores. It also improves texture and gets rid of dullness. These two products have a combined $41 value, but you can nab the set for just $14 if you buy it today.

$28
$14
Ulta

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Black Conditioning Peptide Mascara

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Black Conditioning Peptide Mascara gives your lashes extreme volume and length. Its formula conditions your lashes, making them healthier looking over time. If you're looking for a buildable, clump-free, and water-resistant mascara, this is the product for you.

$25
$13
Ulta

Lancôme Crème Mousse Comfort Creamy Foaming Cleanser

Clear up your skin and hydrate at the same time with this creamy foaming cleanser from Lancôme. Its unique formula melts away waterproof makeup and makes pores appear less visible.

$28
$14
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner dries quickly, lasts for 24 hours, and it's waterproof. It goes on as a liquid and dries with a matte finish. This smudge-free eyeliner is available in black and brown at Ulta.

$22
$11
Ulta

Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Gel Cream

Get radiant, softer skin in an instant with Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Gel Cream. With continued use, your face will be revitalized, more toned, and feel healthier overall. This gel-like formula provides hydration for 24 hours and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier.

$48
$24
Ulta

Lancôme Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey

Lancôme Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Comforting Toner with Acacia Honey is free of alcohol, parabens, sulfates, and silicones. It smooths skin and improves hydration in just 15 minutes to create a long-lasting glow.

$35
$18
Ulta

Try this $50 cupping product that Gwyneth Paltrow and January Jones swear by.

