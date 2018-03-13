Overnight Beauty Products You Can (And Should) Sleep In

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 4:31 PM
When it comes to getting your beauty rest, we're not going to argue with you, there's no such thing as too much.
That's why this week especially (it is National Napping Week, after all), we're focused on catching some zzz's wherever and whenever we can. But don't stop at simply spending more time in your bed. Up your sleep game by adding some overnight beauty products into the mix. And why not? All of the below are super-charged, nutrient-packed formulas that work better, the longer you wear 'em.
From lip plumping masks to sleeping face oils, these are the beauty products you can (and really should) sleep in!
BUY IT: Tatcha Luminous Overnight Memory Serum Concentrate, $110
BUY IT: Ren Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial, $48
BUY IT: This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $29
BUY IT: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20
BUY IT: Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Treatment, $60
BUY IT: Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $73
BUY IT: DHC Extra Nighttime Moisturizer, $36
BUY IT: Shiseido Ibuki Beauty Sleeping Mask, $40
BUY IT: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $90
BUY IT: Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, $92
BUY IT: Caudalie Vine[Activ] Overnight Detox Night Oil, $50
BUY IT: Nails Inc. Overnight Detox Nail Mask, $15
BUY IT: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, $105
