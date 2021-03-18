Peloton CEO Reveals Child Was Killed After "Tragic Accident" Involving Tread+

Peloton's CEO and co-founder John Foley is reminding customers to follow safety warnings when using the brand's fitness equipment.
In a letter obtained by E! News, Foley revealed to customers that a child had died following a "tragic accident" involving the Tread+.
"I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he shared in a statement. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved."
Foley continued, "We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help. This is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home. To prevent accidents, please take care to review and follow all the safety warnings and instructions that we provide."
At this time, victims have not been publicly revealed. Peloton said that "out of respect for these families and their privacy, we don't plan to provide any additional information about these accidents."
Since launching in 2012, Peloton has gained a loyal following thanks to their stationary exercise bikes. Last fall, the company introduced its upgraded Tread+ model that retails online starting at $4,295.
"The Peloton Tread+ is here to meet every fitness challenge you set yourself," the company's description notes online. "Experience a mix of live cardio and strength workouts to fit your goals, and training by top NYC instructors that fits your schedule. Welcome to your very own private fitness studio."
In his letter to customers, Peloton's CEO reminded users to keep children and pets away from Peloton exercise equipment.
"We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents," Foley wrote. "We care deeply about your health and wellness… starting with your safety and the safety of your family."