Why Flordia Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Thinks a Healthy Sex Life Is “Crucial” for Better Parenting

Watch : Does Tyler Hubbard Know if He's Having a Boy or Girl?

Tyler Hubbard is sharing his secrets to good parenting…good sex!

During the March 17 episode of his wife Hayley Stommel's Dear Media podcast titled Meaning Full Living, the Georgia Florida Line member talked about how prioritizing "adult time" is essential while raising children.

"It's part of connecting, you know, intimacy is part of a strong marriage. A strong marriage leads to strong parenting," he explained. "And so, yeah, it's important. And it's definitely something to talk about in this."

The County music singer continued, "Making that a priority and just making time to connect, you know, even if, even if I remember some nights, we just didn't have sex. We were like, no, let's just lay here and watch a movie. You know, hold hands or kind of hold each other and, just a way to connect, you know? So, I feel like we've been pretty intentional about it, but we can definitely feel that the tension building as, when we're not intentional about, you know, being intimate with each other and making time for it."

The couple shares three children: Olivia Rose, 3, Luca Reed,18-month-old and 5-month-old Atlas Roy.