Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancé Amanda Pacheco Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco would like to introduce you to the newest member of their family.
On Monday, March 15, the new mom and dad revealed the name of their first-born daughter on Instagram. "ONE month ago today we welcomed Nakano Oceana Valderrama into the world," Amanda wrote on her account. "I'm so excited to finally share her name with you all."
The deep sea diver continued, "Her name reminds me of the beautiful journey her father and I took that ultimately led us to have this extraordinary human in our arms today."
In an interview with People, the That '70s Show actor explained he and Amanda were inspired to name their baby girl Nakano after Takeko Nakano, a legendary female samurai.
According to Wilmer, they wanted to choose a "strong" name for their daughter that also paid homage to their vacation to Japan, where they first exchanged I love you's.
He recalled, "I thought what a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older. But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancée and I said 'I love you' for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love."
Wilmer also shared that his fiancée's passion for her career as a diver factored into their decision to make Nakano's middle name Oceana. He shared, "She's incredibly passionate about the ocean and diving and ocean life, so that was another tribute to her mom."
Their thoughtful names didn't make a big impression on their friends and family though, according to the actor.
"When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family," he admitted. "Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful."