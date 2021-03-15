Harry Styles' 2021 Grammys Win Gets Ex Taylor Swift's Stamp of Approval

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline

Game respects game!

At the 2021 Grammys, Taylor Swift looked positively thrilled to see her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles take home his first-ever Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song "Watermelon Sugar." While Tay herself was nominated for "cardigan," the artist—who wore a striking flower dress at the event—was seen nodding enthusiastically as Harry approached the stage to claim his prize.

On stage, an excited Harry told the crowd, "Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, than you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."