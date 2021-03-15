Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Casually Reveal She's Engaged at the 2021 Grammys?

She's going to the 2021 Grammys and she's gonna get married?!
That's what the Internet was wondering when Megan Thee Stallion walked the red carpet ahead of the 63rd Annual ceremony on Sunday night. While it would be hard for anything to top her jawdropping orange custom Dolce & Gabbana down, the massive diamond ring on that finger managed to do just that.
The giant rock immediately kicked off speculation that Megan was casually announcing she was engaged to rapper boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. So was the sparkler a subtle statement about the four-time Grammy nominee's relationship status with Pardison, who she recently confirmed she was dating during an Instagram Live?
A source tells E! News that the Chopard diamond is just a fashion ring and that the 26-year-old rapper is not engaged.
And she definitely doesn't need an engagement ring to shine.
"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop," Megan told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of her bold look. "I wanted to look like a Grammy. I manifested this!"
While she won't be going home with that gorgeous Chopard ring, Megan is already leaving the night with some serious hardware, thanks to her first big win.
Earlier in the evening, Megan won her first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for her remixed single of "Savage," sharing her award with fellow Houston native Beyoncé, who was featured on the hit track.
Of course, Megan's reaction and acceptance speech were just as award-worthy.
"I'm gonna cry," she began. "Thank you, Lord. God is the first person I want to thank. My grandma, thank you, nanny, for making me stop music to finish school. Thank you, momma, for pushing me..."
Megan also took a moment to shout out the "Spirit" singer, saying, "Thank you, Beyoncé. I still can't even believe this. What? Me? Thank you, hotties! Thank you, Houston!"
The "Hot Girl Summer" star could also snag a few more trophies before night's end, as she's up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best New Artist.
And while she might not be prepping for a wedding, Megan is getting ready for another Hot Girl Summer.
"I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2,'" she teased during her chat Rancic on E!'s Live From the Grammys.
We're so ready, Megan.