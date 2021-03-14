JLo & ARodGrammysKids' Choice AwardsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Part 2" at the Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion has big plans in store for her fans, as she shared with Giuliana Rancic on the Grammys red carpet.

Ready for another Hot Girl Summer? If not, you better get ready. 

Megan Thee Stallion just hit the Grammys red carpet and offered a tease that nearly left E!'s Giuliana Rancic speechless: "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2.'" 

The four-time Grammy nominee did not elaborate on this tease, so we don't yet know if we should be prepared for another song on the same level of Megan's 2019 smash hit "Hot Girl Summer" or a literal sequel to it or maybe just another summer full of hotness, but no matter what it is, we couldn't be more here for it. We will be vaccinated and we will be ready to turn up the heat. 

It's not quite summer yet, but Megan's got the Hot Girl ready to go. Ahead of her highly anticipated performance, she told Giuliana that "for the first time ever, you're going to see real hot girl stuff at the Grammys." She even dressed up as a Grammy on the red carpet. 

"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop," she said of her bright orange Dolce and Gabbana dress and Chopard jewels. "I wanted to look like a Grammy. I manifested this!" 

Megan is nominated for four awards tonight, including Best New Artist and Record, Rap Song, and Rap Performance for "Savage Remix." She and Beyoncé have already won for Rap Performance, no big deal. 

 

 

She lost her mother, Holly Thomas, in March 2019, and gave her mom a sweet shoutout on the carpet. 

"I don't want to get too emotional tonight, but my mom passed. She couldn't be here with me tonight, but she always knew that I will be at the Grammys," she said. "I would be like, 'Oh mom, that's so far away,' but it came so quick. I'm so appreciative that I'm here."

Be sure to keep up with the full list of nominees and winners all night long!

Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s After Party Grammys special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for a recap of music's biggest night.

