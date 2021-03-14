Did Lady Gaga Sleep Through Her History-Making Grammys Win? See Ariana Grande's Reaction

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's big win at the 2021 Grammys is one to be celebrated—whenever Gaga wakes up, that is!
On Sunday, March 14, Ariana and Gaga's duet "Rain On Me" took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, beating out songs like BTS' "Dynamite" and Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile."
However, the Star Is Born actress was a little tied up during her big Grammys win.
The "thank u, next" singer checked in on her pal on Instagram to find that Gaga was meditating, and sharing her experience with followers on Instagram Live.
Ariana tweeted a pic of Gaga looking very much asleep. She then followed it up with another tweet, writing, "MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!???"
Ariana also used Twitter to gush over her collaborator following their win, writing, "eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene !"
Though Gaga may have looked very relaxed while winning a Grammy, she shared that she was, in fact, watching the ceremony. Currently, the actress is in Italy, filming House of Gucci with Adam Driver. In it, she portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her husband.
Gaga tweeted earlier on Sunday, "Watching the Grammy's from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees!"
Not everyone was as thrilled about Ariana and Gaga's win—or, rather, the fact that BTS did not win the only Grammy they were nominated for this year.
Fans used the hashtag #Scammys to criticize the award show for not properly recognizing the K-Pop group, despite their enormous global success. The group is slated to perform at the show, which will be the first time performing an original number at the Grammys.
As one fan using the #Scammys2021 hashtag tweeted, "unfortunately BTS did not win their much-deserved award, but the boys said that more than the award what they really wanted was to do the performance so I can't wait for everyone to be blown away, hyped."