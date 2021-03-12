Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split: Revisit Their Sweetest Moments as a Blended Family

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

A.Rod and J.Lo are over.

The power couple has officially split after a two year engagement, sources tell E! News.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, first met about 15 years ago, before hitting it off in 2017. Fans really fell in love with the stars in 2019, when they made a splash by publicly appearing together at the 2019 Oscars and Vanity Fair after party.

In March 2019, the former baseball pro popped the question and shared pics of her huge $1 million engagement ring. He gushed, "she said yes," along with a heart emoji.

It was the fifth engagement for J.Lo, who has been married three times—to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

In 2019, Jennifer said their time together was full of laughter, fun and adventures as they continued to grow and learn side-by-side. The singer wrote on Instagram for their two-year anniversary, "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life...you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again..."