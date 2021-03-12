Hear Taylor Swift's Version of "Wildest Dreams" in Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's New Movie

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases Collaborative 2021 Grammys Performance

We're one step closer to a brand-new version of one of Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning albums.

On Friday, March 12, the trailer for new animated movie Spirit Untamed hit the internet—and came with a huge surprise for Swifties when the song "Wildest Dreams," off Taylor's 2014 album 1989, appeared in the trailer.

The artist took to her Instagram Story to share her excitement, writing, "Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) in your new trailer!!"

Spirit Untamed happens to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who is rumored to be the inspiration behind one of her other heartbreaking hits, "All Too Well," off her album Red.

Though fans only heard a snippet of Taylor's version of "Wildest Dreams," they were thrilled. One tweeted, "I have CHILLS and I've only barely heard wildest dreams Taylor's version, I will not be prepared when it drops." Another added, "Hearing a snippet of Wildest Dreams (Taylor's version) MADE ME EMOTIONAL today." A third wrote, "still haven't processed how good taylors vocals sound on wildest dreams wtf i didnt think they could get any better."