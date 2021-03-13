BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Split After 4 Years Together
Relive Tristan Thompson's Romance With Khloe Kardashian on His 30th Birthday

By Alyssa Ray Mar 13, 2021 2:00 PM
BirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

A milestone birthday for Tristan Thompson.

As E! readers well know, today, March 13 marks the NBA player's 30th birthday. And, since the Kardashian-Jenners are experts at commemorating birthdays, we're sure Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are making Tristan feel extra special today.

It's certainly a good time to be Tristan, who signed with the Boston Celtics last November and is planning to expand his family with the Good American mogul. In fact, in a preview clip ahead of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Mar. 18, Khloe told Tristan that she felt "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again."

Tristan responded by revealing that he's always wanted four kids. Currently, he has son Prince Thompson, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 2, with Khloe.

While Khloe and Tristan's road to baby no. 2 hasn't been entirely seamless, as the KUWTK star recently detailed her IVF journey, the mother of one seems determined to give True another sibling.

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

She noted on The Ellen Show's "Lady Parts" segment, "I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Khloe and Tristan are clearly in a good place following their 2019 split. So, in honor of Tristan's birthday, we invite you to look back at the pair's romance.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m. E!'s KUWTK every episode ever marathon airs every day on E!.
Splash News
Sun's out

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian made one of their first outings together as a couple here in September 2016.

Snapchat
Staying Fit

Khloe and Tristan put on some protective gear as they went out for an adventure in February 2017.

Instagram
Happiest of New Years

The couple shared a smooch while celebrating New Years 2018 together.

Instagram
Always matching

Khloe and Tristan wore matching workout outfits together in January 2018.

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
Bump watch

The duo smiled together at a 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend party.

Jerritt Clark
Birthday boy

Tristan and Khloe stopped for a photo together at his birthday party at Beauty & Essex in March.

Sasha Samsonova/khloewithak.com
Due any day

The parents-to-be posed for some photos in March before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018.

Snapchat
X's & O's

Khloe and Tristan shared a kiss in August.

Roger / BACKGRID
Hold me

The two of them held hands while attending Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' makeup launch in September 2018.

Instagram
Summer in the Sun

Khloe and Tristan enjoyed some fun in the sun while vacationing together in September 2018.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Family meals forever

Tristan, Khloe and their baby True all smiled at their 2018 Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland. It was True's first Turkey Day!

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
New Years' Kiss

Khloe and Tristan rang in the New Year 2019 together.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
End of the road

On Feb. 19, 2019, E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan broke up 10 months after welcoming True. There were reports that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Instagram
Co-Parents

Despite splitting up romantically, Khloe and Tristan continued to co-parent daughter True. The happy family of three was all smiles in summer 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy Halloween

The threesome wear matching gold costumes for Halloween 2020.

Back Together?

Khloe and Tristan surprised fans and fueled rumors they're back together in January 2021 when Khloe revealed she's ready for baby No. 2 in the first trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season.

Happy birthday, Tristan!

