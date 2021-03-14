Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Top GRAMMYs 2021 Categories Predictions

The 2021 Grammy Awards seemed to take forever to get here, but it's better late than never!

As music lovers are aware, the Recording Academy originally scheduled the 63rd annual award ceremony for Sunday, Jan. 31. The event was slated to be semi-virtual, with no live audience and only presenters and performers on-site.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic approached its one-year anniversary, the organizers announced the big night would be postponed. The Recording Academy explained its decision in a statement, writing in part, "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show."

That brings us to today.

Trevor Noah is hosting for the first time, meaning there will be plenty of laughs throughout the 3-hour long simulcast show.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and more artists are taking the stage to perform their Grammy-nominated hits.