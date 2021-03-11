Justin Bieber Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Have a Cellphone Anymore

Watch : Necessary Realness: Justin Bieber's Seasons Are Changing

Will Justin Bieber ever get a cellphone? Never say never. But for now, the 27-year-old singer is living life without one to limit who can contact him.

"I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything," Justin, who stays in touch with his team through his iPad, told Billboard for its latest cover story. "That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."

It's been a busy time for Justin. He's about to drop his sixth studio album Justice, out March 19. "I think this is the first time in my life," he said, "where I've actually enjoyed the process of releasing an album."

The new music comes just over a year after Justin debuted Changes. And while the R&B record was certainly a success—earning a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category—its tracks didn't climb to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Changes tour was also canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.