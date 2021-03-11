Taylor Swift Just Revealed a Major Detail About Her 2021 Grammys Performance

Taylor Swift just dropped a major hint about her 2021 Grammy Awards performance.
During a March 11 appearance with CBS News, the "cardigan" singer shared who will be joining her on stage this coming Sunday, March 14.
"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that's not highly confidential," she teased, "is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff."
As Swifties may recall, the duo worked with Taylor on folklore and evermore. "Which is really exciting," she shared. "This has been adventure that the three of us has been going on since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown."
Fans on social media are rightfully excited about the announcement. Tweeted one user, "SEND MEDICAL ASSISTANCE??" Another wrote, "HOLD AAAAWWWWN!!! THE HOLY TRINITY IS PERFORMING AT GRAMMYSSSSSSS AAAAAHHH."
Taylor is only one of the megastars hitting the Grammy stage. The star-studded lineup of performances includes, Harry Styles, Cardi B, BTS, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, music's biggest night, often held at L.A.'s Staples Center, will look a bit different this year. "It includes some areas around that location, as well as outside and on some of the rooftops, so I think it will be an exciting look for the show," the Recording Academy's interim President and CEO, Harvey Mason Jr, explained. "Something a little bit different."
The event will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who has a lot of, um, experience, to bring to the table.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," the comedian said. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys."