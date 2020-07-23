Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album Folklore

Taylor Swift is dropping a new album, tonight!

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday morning, July 23, to announce the exciting music news to her fans. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," Swift wrote. "Surprise [hug emoji] Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Swift shared that she wrote and recorded this music "in isolation" but still got to collaborate with some "musical heroes" of hers, including Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift continued. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."