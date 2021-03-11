Olivia Munn Sends Message to Celebrities Who Stay "Quiet" Amid Increased Violence Against Asians

Watch : Olivia Munn Shares Support for #MeToo Movement

Olivia Munn and other public figures gathered for an NBC News streaming special to discuss the increased hate centered on the Asian-American community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During The Racist Virus, presented by NBC News NOW and NBC Asian America on Wednesday, March 10, Olivia told host Vicky Nguyen about deciding to use her voice to help stop the attacks.

"I don't think that you ever think that you're going to be part of something like this," the 40-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared. "But I'm extremely grateful that the people have really responded."

Olivia has tapped into her social media platform, including posting several Instagram messages over the past month with "Stop Asian Hate" in capital letters. According to tracking center Stop AAPI Hate, more than 2,800 hate incidents towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported between March and December 2020.

The Magic Mike star also expressed her disappointment that the violence has not been condemned publicly and on social media as frequently as she would like.