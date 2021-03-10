Olivia Munn Asks Teen Vogue Editor in Chief to Acknowledge Past "Racist Stupid Remark"

Watch : Olivia Munn Fangirled Over Meeting Which Celebrities?!

Olivia Munn is joining the chorus of voices taking aim at Teen Vogue's newest editor in chief, Alexi McCammond.

McCammond, 27, was named the incoming editor of the outlet on Friday, March 5, following her coverage of the 2018 and 2020 elections at Axios.

However, soon after her appointment, she faced backlash over her resurfaced tweets that offensively mentioned "swollen, asian eyes," her "stupid asian T.A." and "an old asian woman" in 2011 and 2012.

On Monday, more than 20 members of the Teen Vogue staff addressed the hire in a joint statement that condemned McCammond's "past racist and homophobic tweets."

It read, "In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBT community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments. We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience."

Munn, 40, gave her take on the tweets on Wednesday, March 10, telling NBC News' Vicky Nguyen, "I think it's important for people to hear her say that these were racist comments and there's nothing excusable about."