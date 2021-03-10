Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Slams "Nonsense" Zac Efron Casting Rumor

Watch : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

The Guardians of the Galaxy director is setting fans straight on who's definitely not in the next film.

On Wednesday, March 9, James Gunn took to Twitter to shut down several casting rumors for the third installment of the franchise, including one about the addition of High School Musical's Zac Efron.

"There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a ‘Caucasian' if the character has gold skin?" he asked in a retweet of an article about the forthcoming film. "And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn't I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?"

Gunn quickly cleareds up quite a few falsehoods about the galactic movie. And while this puts many actors of colors in the running, Seth Rogen wasn't too excited about the news.

The comedian joked under the tweet, "S--t I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type." Josh Gad was also saddened by the announcement, adding, "This was not the way I wanted to find out I'm out of the running for Adam Warlock."