Paris Jackson Claps Back at Speculation Over Emile Hirsch Relationship

New couple alert? Not so fast.
After Emile Hirsch and Paris Jackson raised eyebrows with a series of cuddly pics shared to social media, the model weighed in on the speculation. On Tuesday, March 9, the Into the Wild star posted a photo of himself with his chin resting on Paris' shoulder while seated at a table during an apparent night out.
"Hiding out with you," he captioned it.
Expressing support was Kate Bosworth, who commented with a heart emoji. Kate has been shooting the upcoming film The Immaculate Room with Emile. However, another commenter had a different take on the pic of Paris and Emile, writing, "This relationship makes me uncomfortable."
In response, a separate social media user criticized the duo's age difference, commenting, "Yeah me too, she's only 22 and he's 35...."
After reading this, Paris decided to set the record straight. "he's actually one of the youngest homies of mine," she replied. "one of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don't have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol."
"not to mention another close friend of mine is 76," Paris continued. "age is a number, i enjoy the company of people all ages. i am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. nothing wrong with that."
Paris also shared a meme to Instagram Story regarding the romance rumors. "Is that your new bf?" the meme, which shows someone being chased, reads. "P just taking a pic with a guy."
She captioned the post "lmao."
On the same day, Paris shared a different photo of them to her Instagram Story that appeared to have been snapped at the same location, and she tagged Emile. The two seem to have attended an event for businesswoman Caroline D'Amore's Pizza Girl company, as Paris posted a pic from that event immediately before sharing the one with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Emile has shared a pic of himself getting close with Michael Jackson's daughter. On Feb. 23, he posted a photo of himself giving Paris a peck on the cheek.
"Smile like you mean it," he captioned that one. Paris commented with, "d'awww love you," adding two heart emojis.
In August 2020, E! News confirmed that Paris had split from musician Gabriel Glenn, her boyfriend of more than two years.
Emile has maintained a somewhat low Hollywood profile since August 2015, when he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 15 days in jail after choking a woman at the Sundance Film Festival earlier that year. He checked into rehab following the incident and told the court he had been too intoxicated to remember what happened.
"I'm still just so sorry for what happened and still just shocked even that it happened," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in December 2016.