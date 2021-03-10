Meet The CW's New Live-Action Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault

Watch : How Well Do You Know Golden Globe Nominated TV Shows?

The new Powerpuff Girls have arrived.

The CW just announced that Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrrault will star as the titular world-savers in its upcoming Powerpuff Girls pilot, which finds the former kindergarten superheroes all grown up. They're now "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting" and they have to decide whether they will reunite when the world needs them the most.

The series is based on the cartoon of the same name, which originally premiered in 1998. The most recent iteration wrapped up in 2019, and this will be the first live-action series for Blossom (Bennet), Bubbles (Cameron) and Buttercup (Perrault).

Bennet is best known for playing Daisy on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cameron also appeared on AOS, but is better known for her time on the Disney Channel in Descendants and Liv & Maddie. Perrault is new to the scene, but has some Broadway credits in Jagged Little Pill.