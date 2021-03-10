The Only Guide You'll Need to Beyoncé's Two-Decade Grammys Domination

Watch : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

When it comes to the Grammys, Beyoncé is, well, irreplaceable.

Since her late '90s Hollywood beginning as a member of Destiny's Child, the musical superstar has forged a career all her own—and more than two decades later, her Grammy history is equally top-tier. With 79 nominations to date—including 24 wins so far—the world-famous performer is among the top nominated artists of all-time, only outranked by six male stars in the six-decade history of the show.

This Sunday, March 14, the 39-year-old mother of three is once again up for several gold statues, this time in a whopping nine categories—the most of any star in 2021. Then, there's the not-so-small feat that she's nominated twice for Record of the Year for "Black Parade" and her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the "Savage Remix."

Now, as fans count down to another highly anticipated Grammys night—in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic—there's no telling how the unpredictable show will unfold. But, if there's anyone we can bet on given her incredible track record, it's the one and only Beyoncé.