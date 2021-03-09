Morena Baccarin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie are introducing the world to their latest bundle of joy.
On Tuesday, March 9, the Gotham actors revealed they recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Arthur. Morena shared a photo of the newborn to Instagram, writing, "2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven't missed much yet."
Benjamin shared the same picture to his account, joking with his followers that the little one's "timing is impeccable."
Baby Arthur joins older siblings, Julius Setta Chick, 7, and Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, 5. Morena shares custody of Julius with her ex-husband Austin Chick, whom she divorced in March 2016.
The actress enjoyed a relatively low-key pregnancy, which she managed to keep a secret until last December.
In an interview with the ladies of The Talk, Morena discussed how she and Benjamin were able to find some alone time during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that their date nights caused their kids a bit of separation anxiety.
"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly, being able to take a walk outside together," Morena explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"
Morena said they eventually managed to sneak away and then stood up to reveal her baby bump, sharing, "I think that date was pretty successful."
This November will mark five years since the former co-stars announced their engagement. In November 2016, the duo shared that they intended to marry, just months after they welcomed Frances together.
At the time, Benjamin gushed to E! News about how they were excited for their first Christmas with their daughter, telling the cameras, "She's about to crawl. We're dreading that, but she's great, and it's wonderful to have family around and celebrate the holidays together."