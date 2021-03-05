Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on That Cleavage-Baring Gown: "They Are Back in the Stable"

After her jaw-dropping Golden Globes look went viral, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her thoughts on a particular part of her enviable anatomy.

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Fans couldn't get enough of Jamie Lee Curtis' gorgeous look at the 2021 Golden Globes over the weekend, but they might have to wait a while for another similar moment from the star.

Curtis was a guest on the Today show on Thursday, March 4, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was delighted to get all gussied up in the plunging yellow gown she wore to the ceremony on Feb. 28. During the big event, the 62-year-old actress presented the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, which went to The Mauritanian's Jodie Foster

"I'm 62 years old, and I've been wearing black leggings for a year," Curtis said on Today. "And so the truth of the matter is, I'm an actress, and I was privileged to be asked to present at the Golden Globes, and I decided to suit up and show up."

The Halloween performer also got a little cheeky when referring to her stunning physique that left social media breathless, thanks to the cleavage-bearing outfit.

"And you know, once in a while, everybody needs to come out, get a little sunshine," she joked. "They are now well-fed. They are back in the stable. They don't need to come out for another five years."

The star also felt that wearing yellow provided a much-needed burst of color after what has been such a dreary past 12 months amid the pandemic.

"But there is something about wearing sunshine during this moment, when we have all been denied the freedom that sunshine and the joy of sunshine and happiness, and a little glitz and glamour," the Knives Out star continued. "And I was very happy to represent and to be able to present it, weirdly enough, to a very close friend of mine. So it was lovely."

