Jodie Foster Shares a Kiss With Her Wife and Makes Sure to Thank Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe Film Nominations - Drama

Perhaps no one looked more comfortable during the Golden Globes than Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison.

Curled up on the couch with their dog, wearing chic pajama sets, the couple shared a celebratory kiss upon hearing that Foster was a surprise winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for the based-on-a-true-story legal thriller The Mauritanian.

But though she looked pretty darn shocked herself, Foster—being the veteran pro and now four-time Globe winner that she is—made sure to thank the people who got her to that moment.

And then some.