Mathew Knowles Slams Beyoncé's Fans for Making “Insulting” Comparisons to Chloe Bailey

Watch : Why Chloe x Halle Are the Future of Music

Although Beyoncé mentors Chloe x Halle, it turns out that Mathew Knowles is not exactly the biggest fan of the young R&B duo.

Mathew, Beyoncé's father, gave a truly shocking interview to radio personality Leah A. Henry for Leah's Lemonade this week, claiming it's "insulting" to think the singers possess similar talent to his superstar daughter.

It all went down toward the end of their chat, when Leah told him that a lot of fans online constantly compare Chloe Bailey to a younger Bey.

"Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyoncé, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?" she asked.

"You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question?" replied Mathew, who previously managed Destiny's Child. "Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?"

Leah clarified that fans think Chloe, 22, should play Beyoncé, 39, in a biopic about her life.