Cameron Boyce’s Final Role: Get a First Look at His Performance in Paradise City

Watch : See Cameron Boyce in Final Role - "Paradise City" Trailer

Fans of the late Cameron Boyce will soon be able to watch his final performance.

In July 2019, Cameron tragically died in his sleep at age 20 after he had a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition. The Disney Channel star will make his last onscreen appearance as Simon in the show Paradise City, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 25.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the Los Angeles-based show, which is follow-up to creator Ash Avildsen's 2017 film American Satan. The projects are loosely based on Ash's "estranged relationship" with his father John Avildsen (who directed Rocky), per a press release.

Both works star singer Andy Biersack as rock musician Johnny Faust, and Paradise City also stars Bella Thorne, Perrey Reeves, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo and Drea de Matteo.

In the show, Cameron's teenaged character, Simon, idolizes Johnny and relates to him through their shared experience of growing up in broken homes within the music industry.