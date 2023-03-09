Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

The Legally Blonde star is empowering women everywhere, one gingham dress at a time.

Not many people can call themselves a legendary actress, a mom of three, the owner of a successful apparel brand, a book club host, and a pop culture icon. But, Reese Witherspoon can!

Among her many accomplishments and ventures off the screen, the Little Fires Everywhere star is empowering women everywhere through her lifestyle brand Draper James and Kohl's line, Draper James RSVP. Paying tribute to her Southern heritage, the brand offers classic yet contemporary pieces that you'll never want to give away. From gingham dresses and sweatshirts to blouses and playful accessories and inclusive sizing, Draper James has something for every woman.

Shop a few of our favorite things from Draper James, including some Legally Blonde-inspired styles.

Draper James Beatrix Sunglasses in Blush

These blush sunglasses are so Elle Woods, right?

$149
$89
Draper James

Draper James Elle Blazer in Windowpane Plaid and Elle Pants in Windowpane Plaid

Channel your inner Elle Woods with this pink, plaid suit.

$150
Blazer
$125
Pants

Draper James Abbie Crossbody in Quilted Magnolia

This is a classic and versatile bag that you'll use all the time.

$75
$49
Draper James

Draper James RSVP High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Give your blue jeans a break and opt for some red denim instead. These come in additional colorways.

$68
$51
Kohl's

Draper James RSVP Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

Wrap dresses are always a flattering silhouette. This pink floral look is just too cute.

$88
$66
Kohl's
$88
$66
Plus Sizes- Kohl's

Draper James RSVP Button-Front Collared Coat

How adorable is this pink print coat? It's polished, yet fun.

$118
$89
Kohl's

Draper James RSVP Long Sleeves Smocked Neck Top

This one of those tops you can wear anywhere. Style it for work or a night out with your girls. It can be casual or dressed up depending on your mood.

$58
$44
Kohl's

Draper James RSVP Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants

You can't go wrong with these pink, wide-leg corduroy pants. If you love this style, they're also available in a salmon pink. 

$78
$59
Kohl's

Draper James Peasant Skirt in Blue Gingham

This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or spring festivities! With a drawstring at the waist, this dress will accentuate your curves and waistline in all the right ways.

$85
$59
Draper James

Draper James Long Sleeve Hillary Pajama Set in Gingham Magnolia

We would wear these pajamas all day long—they are too darn cute!

$78
$55
Draper James

Draper James Flutter Sleeve Chambray Dress

Everyone needs a go-to chambray dress in their wardrobe—it's such a versatile style! To dress it up, just add some accessories.

$135
Draper James

Draper James DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0

These sneakers are just as comfortable as they are cute.

$90
Draper James

Draper James Raffia Bucket Hat

Protect your face from the sun, hide a bad hair day, and look incredibly chic when you wear this hat.

$50
Draper James

Draper James Bonnie Midi Dress in Polka Dots

Go casual, rocking this dress with some white tennis shoes. Or you can dress it up with some heels.

$150
Draper James

Draper James Bow Scrunchie in Polka Dots

Add polish and elegance to your ponytail with this pink and white scrunchie.

$15
Draper James

Draper James Knot Headband in Polka Dots

Achieve an effortless, put-together look when you wear this knot headband.

$40
Draper James

Draper James Heart Trio Drop Earrings in Magnolia White

Complete your look with these heart earrings.

$45
Draper James

Draper James Pull on Skirt in Raspberry Clematis Floral

You can rock this miniskirt during any season. Pair it with a sweater in fall and winter. Wear it with a t-shirt or tank top during the warmer months.

$115
$69
Draper James

Want to do some more celebrity-inspired shopping? Here are some standout styles from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American.

—Originally published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PST.