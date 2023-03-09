Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Not many people can call themselves a legendary actress, a mom of three, the owner of a successful apparel brand, a book club host, and a pop culture icon. But, Reese Witherspoon can!
Among her many accomplishments and ventures off the screen, the Little Fires Everywhere star is empowering women everywhere through her lifestyle brand Draper James and Kohl's line, Draper James RSVP. Paying tribute to her Southern heritage, the brand offers classic yet contemporary pieces that you'll never want to give away. From gingham dresses and sweatshirts to blouses and playful accessories and inclusive sizing, Draper James has something for every woman.
Shop a few of our favorite things from Draper James, including some Legally Blonde-inspired styles.
Draper James Beatrix Sunglasses in Blush
These blush sunglasses are so Elle Woods, right?
Draper James Abbie Crossbody in Quilted Magnolia
This is a classic and versatile bag that you'll use all the time.
Draper James RSVP High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Give your blue jeans a break and opt for some red denim instead. These come in additional colorways.
Draper James RSVP Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress
Wrap dresses are always a flattering silhouette. This pink floral look is just too cute.
Draper James RSVP Button-Front Collared Coat
How adorable is this pink print coat? It's polished, yet fun.
Draper James RSVP Long Sleeves Smocked Neck Top
This one of those tops you can wear anywhere. Style it for work or a night out with your girls. It can be casual or dressed up depending on your mood.
Draper James RSVP Wide-Leg Corduroy Pants
You can't go wrong with these pink, wide-leg corduroy pants. If you love this style, they're also available in a salmon pink.
Draper James Peasant Skirt in Blue Gingham
This dress is perfect for weekend brunch or spring festivities! With a drawstring at the waist, this dress will accentuate your curves and waistline in all the right ways.
Draper James Long Sleeve Hillary Pajama Set in Gingham Magnolia
We would wear these pajamas all day long—they are too darn cute!
Draper James Flutter Sleeve Chambray Dress
Everyone needs a go-to chambray dress in their wardrobe—it's such a versatile style! To dress it up, just add some accessories.
Draper James DJ x Tretorn Rawlins 2.0
These sneakers are just as comfortable as they are cute.
Draper James Raffia Bucket Hat
Protect your face from the sun, hide a bad hair day, and look incredibly chic when you wear this hat.
Draper James Bonnie Midi Dress in Polka Dots
Go casual, rocking this dress with some white tennis shoes. Or you can dress it up with some heels.
Draper James Bow Scrunchie in Polka Dots
Add polish and elegance to your ponytail with this pink and white scrunchie.
Draper James Knot Headband in Polka Dots
Achieve an effortless, put-together look when you wear this knot headband.
Draper James Heart Trio Drop Earrings in Magnolia White
Complete your look with these heart earrings.
Draper James Pull on Skirt in Raspberry Clematis Floral
You can rock this miniskirt during any season. Pair it with a sweater in fall and winter. Wear it with a t-shirt or tank top during the warmer months.
Want to do some more celebrity-inspired shopping? Here are some standout styles from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American.
—Originally published on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PST.