Why RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Will Confront Teresa Giudice When She's "Wrong"

Watch : Melissa Gorga Spills Tea on Teresa Giudice's Latin Lover

Navigating family drama.

From what's been teased about season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there will be plenty of family drama for Melissa Gorga. In fact, even though we're only a couple episodes into the new season, Melissa is already finding herself slightly at odds with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

On Wednesday, Mar. 3's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the Bravo personality sounded off on putting Teresa in her place. "That's the story of my life, constantly trying to figure out how to tell Teresa I don't agree with her without her thinking that I'm going against her and 'the fam,'" she exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "It's always been difficult for me. So, it comes down to it, we've been on this show long enough. It's not even about that anymore, it's about what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong. And whether you're my sister or my best friend or my husband, when you're wrong, you're wrong."