Why Bad Bunny Is the Only Artist We Need to Walk the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

If we had to guess, the words "boring" and "basic" aren't part of Bad Bunny's vocabulary.

Since making a delightfully audacious debut in 2016, the 26-year-old superstar has been pushing the envelope in both music and fashion.

From making history as the first man (other than founder Hugh Hefner) to grace the cover of Playboy, to being named Spotify's most-streamed musician of 2020 across the globe, to earning two 2021 Grammys nominations, the Puerto Rican singer is hitting all the right notes.

Not to mention, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is constantly raising the bar with his bright and bold fashion choices. Whether he's wearing a metallic silver coat embellished with 13,000 Swarovski crystals or dressing up in a fiery red latex outfit, his style is guaranteed to make your jaw drop.

He put it simply in his catchy tune, "Yo Visto Así," crooning, "I dress like this, I'm not going to change / If you don't like it, you don't have to look."