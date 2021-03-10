Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Bad Bunny Is the Only Artist We Need to Walk the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

After earning two Grammy noms, fans are hoping Bad Bunny will take over the event with an incredible style moment. Because if there's one thing he's going to do, it's steal the show!

If we had to guess, the words "boring" and "basic" aren't part of Bad Bunny's vocabulary. 

Since making a delightfully audacious debut in 2016, the 26-year-old superstar has been pushing the envelope in both music and fashion.

From making history as the first man (other than founder Hugh Hefner) to grace the cover of Playboy, to being named Spotify's most-streamed musician of 2020 across the globe, to earning two 2021 Grammys nominations, the Puerto Rican singer is hitting all the right notes.

Not to mention, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is constantly raising the bar with his bright and bold fashion choices. Whether he's wearing a metallic silver coat embellished with 13,000 Swarovski crystals or dressing up in a fiery red latex outfit, his style is guaranteed to make your jaw drop.

He put it simply in his catchy tune, "Yo Visto Así," crooning, "I dress like this, I'm not going to change / If you don't like it, you don't have to look."

Bad Bunny echoed the same sentiments last October when he opened up about marching to the beat of his own drum.

"To lead so many people just by the way I live, by being myself...to motivate people to be free and liberated to be themselves, it feels good," he told E! News at the time, adding, "I believe you should do things with your heart. You should do things that evoke a feeling, so you can leave your mark no matter what."

"I always do things from the heart with intention and with passion," he shared, "and I think that's how I will continue to make my mark."

With that, relive Bad Bunny's most stylish moments ahead of Sunday's Grammy Awards in our gallery below!

ABC/Image Group LA
Eye Spy

All eyes are on Bad Bunny at the 2018 American Music Awards—and he wants it that way! "The eye represents power and confidence," he shares with Billboard. From his black-and-white striped pants to his colorful skull-adorned blouse, this is one iconique ensemble.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Silver Fox

The 26-year-old singer makes the crowd go wild during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His custom silver bedazzled coat also drops jaws with its blinding 13,000 Swarovski stones that were hand-sewn and hand-selected.

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Suited Up

The Latin trap singer pays homage to one of his heroes at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic
Majestic Purple

The YHLQMDLG singer serves lewks at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with his violet-colored suit, which features floral embroidery, diamond details and more.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
In the Ring

This outfit is a knock-out! Bad Bunny takes the stage in Miami with an eccentric ensemble: the bright yellow plaid pants, red sneakers and wrestling belt are a chef's kiss.

Bad Bunny/YouTube
Red Hot

The Puerto Rican singer makes temperatures rise with his red hot, hot, hot outfit in the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Anything But Basique

The El Último Tour del Mundo singer proves a black suit doesn't have to be boring or basique. He dons a beaded outfit with spur-embellished boots at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Dia Dipasupil/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Sunny Yellow

One word: unforgettable! The Oasis singer takes the stage with J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in an electrifying custom-made costume.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
All in the Details

The "Vete" star wears an all-black 'fit that blends high fashion with everyday-wear at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Color Me Happy

Bad Bunny makes a grand entrance during his 2019 Coachella set with a colorful Imran Moosvi design. His holographic sunglasses and black combat boots tie the flashy look together.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Orange You Glad

The jewel-encrusted face mask is a whole mood. But the in-your-face orange coat, paired with butterfly accessories and a white hoodie makes even more fabulous.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Bright and Bold

Fashion highlight—literally! Bad Bunny brings bright and bold style front-and-center at the 2019 Calibash event in Las Vegas.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify
Matrix Mood

El Conejo Malo goes for a goth-glam vibe at the 2020 Spotify Awards with his Matrix-esque ensemble.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

Green with envy! The Puerto Rican star makes the red carpet his runway at the Billboard Music Latin Awards with his lavender suit and lime green hair.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Plaid Papi

Sometimes, less is more. The "Caro" singer dons a gray plaid outfit that's anything but basic.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Slam Dunk

The 26-year-old star takes the stage in Inglewood, Calif. and pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers and late Kobe Bryant with his jersey.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gucci Get-Up

Feeling Gucci! Bad Bunny brings luxury fashion to the court with his GG-embossed coat at the 2020 State Farm All-Star Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
High Voltage

The Latin trap singer lights up the stage at 2019 Coachella with his neon green hoodie and matching multi-colored suit.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Flower Power

Not one for simple suits, El Conejo Malo pulls out all the fashion stops at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. He even wears a diamond pendant that he had specially made.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Royal Blues

The 26-year-old star shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life blue velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Instagram
Quarantine Cutie

While the star isn't technically clothed, he's still serving lewks! From his heart-shaped sunnies to his layered necklaces, Bad Bunny is slaying his quarantine fashion.

YouTube
Vision in White

The singer looks like an angel with his all-white suit that he dons in his music video "Si Estuviésemos Juntos."

