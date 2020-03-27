by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 5:36 PM
Bad Bunny is making his drag debut in the saucy music video for "Yo Perreo Sola."
The Puerto Rican rapper dropped the 3-minute video early today, thus bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, "Thank God it's Friday."
And not only does the star dress in three tantalizing outfits, a full-face of makeup and pointy heels, he also twerks like it's nobody's business—for the non-Spanish speakers out there, the song title translates to: "I Twerk Alone."
On its face, the video appears to be a fun video showcasing the artist's talents, both old and new. But in reality, Benito and director Stillz are sending a powerful message about machismo and all-around respect for both men and women's rights to personal space.
In the lyrics, translated from Spanish, the rapper and singer Nesi sing, "She'll call you if she needs you / But for now she is alone / She twerks alone."
And if that wasn't clear enough for men, the video ends with these words in bold red lettering: "If she doesn't want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone."
Bad Bunny/YouTube
"I wrote it from the perspective of a woman... I wanted a woman's voice to sing it—‘yo perreo sola'—because it doesn't mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in an interview.
To see the powerful music video for yourself, check out the video above!
