Why Women Everywhere Love Rihanna's Fenty Beauty & Savage X Fenty

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rihanna is a superstar around the clock— not just when she's levitating in the air during a Super Bowl Half-Time Show.
Whether it's a new Fenty Beauty product or a bra from her Savage x Fenty line, the soon-to-be mother of two continues to push boundaries and empower women everywhere, regardless of their size, race or identity.
When she launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, the "Umbrella" singer proved she was more than just a successful performer, but rather an entrepreneur who could provide solutions to make all women feel included in the beauty space. Then in 2018, the Barbados-born singer disrupted the fashion space with Savage x Fenty, an inclusive lingerie brand that caters to women and men of all shapes and sizes. Then, in 2020, she expanded her beauty empire to include Fenty Skin.
Our vanities are lined with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, and that's because they really work, work, work, work, work, work! So, if you're looking to add some new Rihanna-approved products to your vanity or wardrobe, you're in luck. In honor of Women's History Month, we rounded up our favorite Fenty finds that will make you feel like the only girl in the world.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream
This is one of the best lip glosses ever! We always have one of the shimmery shades in our purses because the creamy formula makes our lips look plump and hydrated.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
With 57 shades (and counting), Rihanna made sure every skin color was represented in her foundation line. Not only can you find your perfect match, this foundation offers a soft matte finish and allows you to decide the coverage level.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Thanks to this magical setting powder, your makeup will stay in place all day long while giving you a visible glow.
Mutha Nature Satin Unlined Demi Bra
This gorgeous bra has an eye-catching floral print that is perfect for spring, invisible tulle-lined lace cups and adjustable straps. It's supportive and sexy, and will have you feeling confident AF.
Floral Lace Unlined Bra
This floral lace bra comes in black, lavender and yellow. It has sheer lace cups that are supportive, a comfortable underwire and adjustable straps. It feels as amazing as it looks.
Puff Daisy Unlined Bustier
Looking for the perfect spring corset top, this dainty and delicate daisy-printed bustier is a stunning one. It has a romantic sheer fabric and interior boning for a structured and supportive fit.
Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle
Get your skincare journey started with this full-size bundle, which includes the Total Cleans'r, Fat Water toner, and Hydra Vizor is 2-in-1 sunscreen-moisturizer.
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage Tool
Deliver hydration to the skin around your eyes while reducing puffiness with this 2-in-1 eye cream and concealer primer, and eye massage tool.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
This Rihanna-approved hand cream is packed with 40% glycerin, plant extracts and fruit oils to keep your hands soft and hydrated all seaon long.
While you're shopping, check out all our affordable, shopping editor-approved finds from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
—Originally published on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. PST.