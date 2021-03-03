Hilaria BaldwinSerena WilliamsBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Women Everywhere Love Rihanna’s Fashion & Beauty Empire

The multi-hyphenate artist continues to foster greater inclusivity and diversity in the fashion and beauty spaces.

By Emily Spain Mar 03, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Rihanna, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show 2020Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

What can't Rihanna do? Nothing, she's our queen!

Whether it's a new Fenty Beauty product or a bra from her Savage x Fenty line, Rihanna continues to break barriers and empower women everywhere, regardless of their size or color. When she launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, Rihanna proved she was more than just a successful performer, but rather an entrepreneur who could finally make all women feel included in the beauty space. In 2018, the Bardados-born singer also disrupted the fashion space with Savage x Fenty, an inclusive lingerie brand that caters to women of all shapes and sizes. And just last year, she expanded her beauty empire to include Fenty Skin!

Not to mention, our vanities are lined with Fenty Beauty and Skin products for a reason, they really work, work, work, work, work, work! Do yourself a favor and join the legion of women who are being empowered through Rihanna's beauty and fashion empire.

For our favorite Rihanna-approved products, scroll below!

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream

This is one of the best lip glosses ever! We always have one of the shimmery shades in our purses because the creamy formula makes our lips look plump and hydrated.

$19
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

With 50 shades (and counting), Rihanna made sure every skin color was represented in her foundation line. Not only can you find your perfect match, this foundation offers a soft matte finish and allows you to decide the coverage level.

$36
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Thanks to this magical setting powder, your makeup will stay in place all day long while giving you a visible glow.

$32
Sephora

Free Spirit Floral Embroidery Unlined Balconette Bra

This beautiful br features floral embroidery and rose gold tone hardware. If join the VIP program, you can snag this bra and another one for just $29!

$65
Savage x Fenty

Forever Savage Short Robe

Listed as one of Rihanna's picks, this robe has front pockets and a hoodie. Name a better robe, we dare you! And if you're a VIP member, you can score this robe for 50% off.

$85
Savage x Fenty

Savage X Cotton Jersey Bralette

With a scalloped logo elastic underband, this unlined, wireless bra is what you need to perfect your WFH style. VIP members can get this bralette, which comes in two other bold hues, for 50% off.

 

$33
Savage x Fenty

Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle

Get your skincare journey started with this full-size bundle, which includes the Total Cleans'r, Fat Water toner, and Hydra Vizor is 2-in-1 sunscreen-moisturizer.

$75
Fenty Skin

Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage Tool

Deliver hydration to the skin around your eyes while reducing puffiness with this 2-in-1 eye cream and concealer primer, and eye massage tool.

$42
Fenty Skin

