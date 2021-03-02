Jon Bon Jovi Admits He Didn't Know Anything About Sex and the City Before His Iconic Cameo

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Is Jon Bon Jovi a Charlotte or a total Samantha?

Well, the Bon Jovi frontman had a lot of learning to do when he made his appearance on the iconic series back in 1999. During a March 1 interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 59-year-old rock star revealed that he knew nothing about Sex and The City before he made a guest appearance in season two.

"I started taking these episodes of TV shows to get out there and have more people see me to put me in their movies," he explained to Andy Cohen. "I didn't know what Sex and the City was. It was the beginning of the second season and I was not caught up on the first one, so I really didn't know the impact that show was gonna have. Now, when I look back, I go, ‘Yeah, I was on Sex and the City,' as if I knew, but I really didn't."

For those not in the fandom, Bon Jovi played one of Carrie Bradshaw's love interests—Big, who?—after meeting in the waiting room of her therapist's office.

Though Sex in the City certainly has its place in pop culture, the "Always" singer doesn't seem to be into any shows with cult followings.