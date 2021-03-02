Kate Hudson Wants to Track Down Her Dress From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

They say you can't lose something you never had, but Kate Hudson once had a very famous dress and now she has no clue where it is.
Fans got to see the actress virtually on Sunday, Feb. 28 as a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in Music, donning a bedazzled, belted Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewels. While there was no shortage of megawatt glamour from the second-time nominee, Hudson is no stranger to red carpet dressing—off the silver screen and on. After all, one mention of her rom-com classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days immediately conjures up sartorial reveries of a slinky yellow gown with a plunging back topped off with the "Isadora diamond."
So, it's crushing nearly two decades later to learn the dress is, well, MIA. "You know what? I have no idea where that dress is!" she revealed to Elle. "I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team."
A mission has now been sparked. "I do not know where it is," Hudson added, "but I feel like we should find it!
Sounds like we need to get costume designer Karen Patch on this mission, too. While it's not likely she installed a GPS tracker inside the dress, she did design it specifically to highlight the iconic Harry Winston necklace.
While someone hopefully finds the gown, what does she think her and Matthew McConaughey's characters are up to today? As she previously told Elle, "I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"
As the dress search continues, turn on "You're So Vain" and catch up on all the secrets you never knew about the beloved film with E!'s piece here.